Pienaar, Meyer joins Sharks on-short term deals

Johannesburg – As the new partnership is enforced between Toyota Free State Cheetahs and Cell C Sharks to exchange players, Sharks have nailed this opportunity to reinforce their squad as they made two signings.

The Springbok legend Pienaar together with his fellow teammate Tian Meyer joins The Sharks on short-term deals from the Free State side.

The announcement was made by Cheetahs on their website, as the club indicated that this partnership will make players available to each other on a broader front.

The club said Meyer will be loaned to the Sharks as they will head to United Rugby Championship tour.

“Meyer will be available for the URC outbound tour and will then return to the Toyota Cheetahs,” a statement read from the club’s website.

A statement further read: “The Cell C Sharks will also provide players to the Toyota Cheetahs. Some of them could even be made available for the 2022 Currie Cup competition.”

It also reported that both teams will benefit financially.

As they will not always be playing in the same competitions, they will be able to support each other in times of need and pressure.

“With Springbok selection and injuries ruling out three of the Cell C Sharks scrumhalves, Pienaar will be involved for a longer period in the competition and his invaluable experience and knowledge of the Irish playing conditions will be hugely beneficial and a great boost to The Sharks prospects in Europe,” a portion of the statement entailed.

The statement also entailed that, in return, the Sharks will make some of their players available on loan to the Cheetahs for international and Currie Cup matches they are preparing for.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba