PSL says Kaizer Chiefs matter is given serious attention

Johannesburg – While unpacking the latest developments on the Kaizer Chiefs’ plea for postponement of their matches this month, the Premier Soccer League’s flamboyant Dr Irvin Khoza has given an update on the Chiefs saga.

The Amakhosi went the extra mile to hold the South African premiership by its horns, as the club defied the PSL’s rules and regulations.

With this debacle, the Glamour Boys could find themselves being served with harsh punishment for snubbing their match against Cape Town City on Sunday.

‘Iron Duke’ as he’s mostly known in the football fraternity said the Chief’s matter has been given extra caution, as the verdict will be given soon.

He further insisted that he must be fair to all 32 teams in the league, insinuating he cannot give in to Chiefs’ request.

“We’re dealing with a process on this matter, not the sensations. We to give this matter the attention it deserves. The Chiefs matte has been escalated to us and I can’t talk about the details now,” said Khoza over the latest update on the case.

“There was a letter written by Chiefs requesting a postponement but I’m not giving the merits of the matter but the process,” he addressed.

Khoza strongly emphasised that his judgment on the Chiefs matter will be without fear or favour, as he will abide by all PSL’s rules.

The PSL has faced a test of life following this incident, and the top-tier league was criticised for their stance in dealing with this matter.

It is further believed that the PSL is in a hard-hitting debate, in which PSL big bosses are clashing with heads over the Chiefs matter.

Recently, PSL prosecutor Nande Becker handed in his resignation with immediate effect to leave the league reeling after numerous departures of its legal department.

As reports are emerging, it is also alleged that PSL head of legal, Michael Murphy has reportedly resigned, following the departure of his counterpart.

Recent resignations can be attributed to the pending Chiefs case.

