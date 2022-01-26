Road to Afcon Quarter finals: Fixtures, kick-off times and updates

Johannesburg – The stage will be set alight today as two Africans giants will face off for a position in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Recently four teams have made it into the last eight of the tournament, this includes the likes of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal.

Today it will be a final round of the last 16, where Ivory Coast, Egypt, Mali, and Equatorial Guinea, will all have to fight until the end to find themselves in the last eight.

However, only two teams will reach the quarter-finals, while the other will be sent back home.

Ivory Coast, which has not suffered any loss since the start of the tournament, will have to uphold their winning record when they face Mohammed Salah’s Egypt, which did not have a good start to the tournament.

Egypt advanced to the round of last 16, after coming second to during the group stages.

On the other hand, Mali has shown positive strokes this year, as they also didn’t suffer any loss in their group stage, as they successfully headed to the last 16 with seven points.

Equatorial Guinea which has to prove its mark in this year’s Afcon, will have to defeat its opponents in the quarter-finals to find its way through the semi-finals.

Afcon Cup fixtures and kick-off times:

Ivory Coast v Egypt – 18:00

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea – 21:00

