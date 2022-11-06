Arsenal warned: I’m blue and I’m ready

The Pierre-Emerick Auba- meyang element has added a lot of spice and tension ahead of today’s blockbuster clash between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Aubemeyang, who is now playing for Chelsea, will be facing his former Arsenal teammates for the first time since he left the Gunners in controversial fashion in January.

His relationship with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was seriously strained after several disciplinary breaches.

His departure angered Arteta and supporters. The former Gabon captain was a darling of Arsenal die-hards, hence the huge disappointment when he left the club. He then joined Barcelona before returning to the English Premiership with Chelsea as his new home.

Aubameyang appeared on an advert ahead of today’s encounter and had a warning message for the Gunners: “Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back, I’m blue, I’m ready.” This was not well-received by his former club.

“When someone makes that decision to move somewhere else, they need to enjoy their profession and he seems to be happy,” Arteta told the Arsenal website.

Regarding Aubameyang’s comments, Arteta said: “You expect players to do that. If you ask any of our players how they feel about where they are, they will say the same. He will be very dangerous. If Auba has something, it’s the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and he’s going to be doing that until the day that he decides he’s had enough of football.

“We just have to play better than them. Earn the right to win, score one more goal and I’m sure we will win the game.”

