Sport

Bafana boosted by arrival of Europe-based players

By Xolile Mtshazo

Bafana Bafana got into serious training after the camp was boosted by the arrival of three European-based senior players.

After a busy morning in which the players attended the unveiling ceremony of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone at Moses Mabhida Stadium and later at Chesterville Cemetery, it was back to serious business on the field of play later on the day.

South Africa play Sao Tome in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday and Monday. The first match will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday and kicks off at 9pm, while the second match will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday and starts at 3pm.


After training with a depleted squad on Monday, coach Molefi Ntseki was all smiles after watching his charges train in incessant rain weather conditions at People’s Park, a stone’s throw away from the imposing Moses Mabhida.

The Bafana Bafana coach said he was impressed by the players’ attitude both on and off the pitch.

Ntseki was in a jovial mood following the arrival of Dean Furman from England, Percy Tau (Belgium) and Keagan Dolly (France) on Tuesday.

All three trained with their teammates although Furman was withdrawn as a precaution a few minutes into the session. He is however, expected to go full throttle during Wednesday’s sessions.

Bafana Bafana will have two training sessions on Wednesday, 11 November – one in the morning and another one at 16h00 in the afternoon.

The only two outstanding players that will arrive in camp on Wednesday morning are Bongani Zungu (Scotland) and USA-based Kamohelo Mokotjo.

