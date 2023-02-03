Banyana star welcomes Cesane to Mexico’s top-flight league

Banyana Banyana star Jermaine Seoposenwe has welcomed her compatriot Noxolo Cesane in Mexico after she signed a short-term deal with Liga MX Femenil champions Tigres Femenil on Thursday.

Cesane completed the sensational move from French outfit Stade de Reims, after only seven appearances.

Seoposenwe took to social media to welcome the 22-year-old skillful forward in Mexico’s top-flight league.

Welcome to Mexico MY SISTAAA!!!🙏🏾🔥🙌🏾 https://t.co/SOGHHuwoOe — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) February 2, 2023

Seoposenwe’s FC Juarez are currently in position five with nine points, while Cesane’s Tigres are sitting on position two with 12 points.

The duo was an integral part in coach Desiree Ellis’ Banyana squad that won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July 2022 in Morocco.

With South Africa set to take centre stage at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July, Ellis will be relying heavily on her overseas-based players.

Ellis also received a boost with the return of star striker Thembi Kgatlana, who has been nursing a lengthy injury she picked up at the Wafcon tournament.

Cesane will be hoping to make a debut for Tigres when they lock horns with Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, and could take to the field against Seoposenwe’s FC Juarez on Saturday next week.

