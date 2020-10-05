E-edition
Chloorkop ‘was too toxic for me’

By Xolile Mtshazo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 21: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns President Patrice Motsepe during the Mamelodi Sundowns 50th anniversary announcements in Sandton on May 21, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

 

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane resigned after showing club president Patrice Motsepe and the management the middle finger when the billionaire ordered him to apologise for remarks he had made during a post-match interview after winning the league or face a disciplinary hearing.

Two sources, who are privy to the Sundowns politics, said Sundowns staffers Cedric Moela and Thabo Lekuma complained bitterly to Motsepe and other senior officials in the team that Mosimane’s comments brought the team into disrepute and pushed for him to issue a public apology or be hauled before a disciplinary hearing.

Mosimane was given until Tuesday to apologise but he refused and instead resigned.


“Mosimane was instructed to apologise to the team and the supporters for his remarks which were seen as disrespectful and harmful to the Sundowns brand,” said our deep throat.

“However, he refused to apologise after meeting Motsepe on the eve of his departure, saying he’d rather resign because Chloorkop was too toxic.

”He said he told Motsepe that he would rather be jobless than to be disrespected by Moela and Lekuma.

Another source said Mosimane told Motsepe that Lekuma and Moela would barge into his zoom meetings andaccuse him of fielding the wrong players.

“The zoom meetings were minuted and sent to the president who read them and got the gist of what transpired in the meeting but nothing happened to discipline these boys,” said the source.

The source said Motsepe reminded Mosimane that he could not leave because he still had a running contract with the team, but Mosimane said he would rather be jobless, insisting he was leaving.

“When the Egypt offer came, he accepted and left.”

Sundowns spokesperson Shuping Nkgadima declined to comment, saying Motsepe was the one making statements on the resignation of Mosimane. He also said he did not know why the announcement of the new technical team had been postponed. – Additional reporting by Xolile Mtshazo

