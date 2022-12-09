Downs prepare for Polokwane camp ahead of PSL resumption

Mamelodi Sundowns are heading to Polokwane to prepare ahead of the resumption of DStv Premiership fixtures on December 30, coach Rulani Mokwena has said.

Mokwena said his side still has a lot of work to do, and that the purpose of the camp in Polokwane is to regain the rhythm and match intensity.

“We will just go to Polokwane for a couple of days [one week] looking to get a couple of friendly matches and try to monitor and control diet, rest, and the recovery of players in a short space of time,” Mokwena said.

“[We will] also try to mimic what could be a very difficult January with games between two to three days, so that is the whole purpose of the camp.”

He also provided an injury update, confirming that Peter Shalulile and Ethiopian star player Abubaker Nasir are back from the sidelines. “We are looking to get Peter Shalulile back to the green grass within the next week or so.

“Haashim Domingo has made very good progress also, it’s something that excites us. [Sphelele] Mkhulise came off in the Carling Black Label [tournament] and he’s also coming a little bit closer to returning from injury.

“Bradley Ralani is coming closer to starting conditioning work with the physical trainers and is gradually being integrated into team training. He’s still a bit off from selection for matches and friendly matches.

“Erwin Saavedra is making steady progress and is also looking to be integrated into team training. Cassius Mailula is also working very hard and getting back to a condition where he is ready for training with the conditioning team. The last is Mosa Lebusa, he is also making good progress.

“Abubaker Nasir is back, he’s training with the team, but also still a bit off in relation to his condition,” Mokwena said.

The Brazilians welcome Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in their league encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 30.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author