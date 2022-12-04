Folz gives Ekstein, Qalinge a lifeline

AmaZulu have confirmed Hendrick Ekstein and Thabo Qalinge are now back with the first team after it appeared Usuthu were ready to get rid of the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players, with the arrival of head coach Romain Folz giving them a lifeline.

Ekstein and Qalinge, both 31, were left out in the cold from the beginning of the season when former coach Brandon Truter was in charge and were training with the reserve team.

“The coach [Folz] is treating these few weeks as something of a pre-season since he arrived with little time to see much else besides preparing for back-to-back games. So he’s using the time to see different options,” AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini said.

“The coach isn’t prepared to say anything about the guys because they’ve been training, and he has not seen them before. It’s just that they may be considered should he advise the club on that, that’s all.”

Ekstein joined the KwaZulu-Natal side last season and went on to play 13 matches across all competitions, but he has not made an appearance during the 2022/23 PSL campaign. Qalinge, meanwhile, was also expected to depart, but he’s now back in the picture. He arrived at the club in March 2021 and has played 29 matches, scoring one goal with three assists. Like Ekstein, he has not played this season as he’s been with the DStv Diski Challenge side.

Ekstein and Qalinge apparently decided not to accept settlements to end their contracts when the club decided to release them among over 10 players at the end of the 2021/22 season. The club decided to keep them, but in the reserve side.

Meanwhile, another KZN club Maritzburg United is making a lot of changes following the arrival of new head coach Fadlu Davids. The relegation-threatened side has signed defender Wayde Jooste (Orlando Pirates), Kgotso Moleko and are expected to announce the signing of Stellenbosch captain Mogamad De Goede to bolster their defence.

As many as six players have been deemed surplus to requirements by Davids. They include Lucky Baloyi, Tshidiso Monamedi, Thato Lesenyeho, Isaac Masia, Leletu Skelem and Given Mashikinya.

Cape Town City will announce the signing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho as well as striker Juan Camilo Zapata from Venezuelan club CD Hermanos Colmenarez.

By Tiyani ka Mabasa

