Jordaan confident of hosting another World Cup

The South African Football association president Danny Jordaan is in Auckland, New Zealand for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw and he is confident that Mzansi will win the rights to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosts for next year’s tournament and the South African are keen to land the 2027 event and Jordaan and his association have started the work behind the scenes. Jordaan used the function to start lobbying for South Africa’s 2027 bid.

Other countries that are there who are also lobbying include Germany.

“As far as bidding is concerned, we are waiting for two things; for FIFA to bring out the regulations requirements for bidding countries. Germany is here and they are bidding around and talking, and I have also been interacting with different people. So there is a strong feeling that we should be one of those who will be there at the end,” Jordaan told Safa.net.

“It’s still a long way to go. We have to get government approval and acceptance of our credentials from FIFA and get full scale of the bidding. But so far it is very encouraging,” he added.

The Banyana Banyana contingent in New Zealand – coach Desiree Ellis, team manager Lauren Duncan and Media Officer Sinethemba Mbatha travelled to the different base camps in the coming days and will then select their preference. This will be the team’s base when the tournament kicks off in July 2023.

The group stages draw for Banyana was confirmed over the weekend and Desiree Ellis’ girls were pitted against Italy, Sweden and Argentina in Group G and Jordaan believes that the South African women’s national team has a chance to make it out of the group stages.

“When you look at the World Cup, it has the 32 best teams in the world and every group is tough. But looking at our group, I think we stand a chance and we have to prepare well now.

“We don’t have a world champion in our group, so we do stand a chance but it won’t be easy.

“All African teams, I think, are in extremely strong groups. We hope that one or two African teams get through to the second round. We have been to France and this is our second time at the World Cup, so we have to go through to the next round,” Jordaan explained further.

