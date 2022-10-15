Junior Khanye to launch football tournament

Resurgent social media football analyst Junior Khanye will be launching his festive season tournament in a couple of weeks. The Junior Khanye Festive Games tournament will take place in his township in Etwatwa in Daveyton in December. He will work with his partners World Sports Betting, where he is an ambassador.

Khanye, who has launched and established himself as a fearless and convincing pundit, says that he wants to give back to his community that has supported him on his journey to redeem himself in the world of football.

Khanye is vocal about his recovery and revival after he squandered a promising career due to a life of drinking, partying, fast cars and womanising.

In the early 2000s, he was a rising star for Kaizer Chiefs before he fell by the wayside and that seriously affected his career. At the time, he was touted as one of the best talents to have come out of Mzansi but life in the fast lane resulted in him being discarded by clubs.

But that is a thing of the past and he has been sober for the last eight years, where he was relaunching his life and career in the social media space.

“I am just waiting for confirmation from the sponsors. Everything is 90% done and we are just finalising the finer details. The winners will get R100 000 and the tournament will start on 14 December and end on new year’s eve. It is a seniors’ tournament and the second prize will be around R30 000. Affiliation will be R1,500 because we do not want to leave out local clubs as this is strictly a community project,” said Khanye.

“I will invite talent scouts to come and see the talent here in Daveyton and Etwatwa. I am also talking to Vision View for streaming and we will have media there to cover the tournament. I want this to be a big success because I am not doing this for myself, I am doing it for the community and to find the next Junior Khanyes from these games. It is difficult for players from this community to break through to PSL clubs – so, scouts will assist them to fulfil their dreams,” added Khanye.

