Malesela sacked as TS Galaxy coach

Johannesburg – TS Galaxy has fired coach Dan “Dance” Malesela following a string of poor results which saw the club failing to win a match in the last six DStv Premiership matches, the club announced via a statement released on Sunday night.

Coach Zipho Dlangalala will take over the coaching reins on an interim basis and will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni.

Malesela re-joined the Rockets at the start of the season having left the club 13th in the GladAfrica Championship log last season.

TS Galaxy are currently languishing 12th in the DStv Premiership with seven points after eight games.

The club has endured turbulent times under the tutelage of Malesela in the current season having registered one victory, three stalemates and three defeats.

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi, opened up about the club’s decision to cut ties with Malesela.

“The decision to part ways with Coach Dan was not an easy one as he has a rich history with our club. Unfortunately, football is a result driven business and decisions such as this can only be based on results than history,” said Sukazi in the statement.

The Rockets will face Baroka in their next league assignment. The game is scheduled for January 5, 2021.

“Coach Dan will always be highly regarded at our club and his name will remain well documented in our history books.” Sukazi said.

“Coach Zipho will be our Head Coach in the interim. All I can do is to wish him well because he deserves the opportunity to assume the Head Coaching role on a permanent basis but only time will tell. He is a very good Coach whom I believe has the potential that is yet to be realised at the top level of the game.

“Coach Zipho will be assisted by Coach Esau Mtsweni who has been serving on the same role for quite some time. We believe there is good synergy between the two Coaches which could bring success to our Club.”

Dlangalala boasts a wealth of knowledge in the football fraternity having served as a head coach at University of Pretoria and Chippa United.

Esau Mtsweni served as assistant coach during the tenure of Malesela, where they worked alongside Dlangalala.

Xolile Mtshazo