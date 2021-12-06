Man United’s Rangnick not looking at transfers

Johannesburg – Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested his new side might not make any signings during the January transfer window, despite reports linking the Red Devils with RB Leipzig ace Amadou Haidara.

Rangnick arrived in England this week after finally being granted a work permit and saw his first outing as the United manager end in a victory on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Rangnick will now have assessed his squad after his first game in charge before making a decision on whether he needs to bring in reinforcements in the new year.

The German took Haidara to Leipzig from RB Salzburg at the start of 2019, and the manager is thought to be a big fan of the midfielder.

Haidara is an athletic defensive-minded player, who can bring the ball out from deep and he is a player who could potentially fix United’s problem midfield area.

United have also been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku, but Rangnick insists he hasn’t even thought about bringing in new faces yet.

“We haven’t spoken about new players,” Rangnick admitted on Friday morning.

“Now is the time to get to know the current squad in detail – the squad is definitely not too small.

“There is enough players. Maybe after Christmas, there will be a time to talk about possible transfers in the winter. In my experience, winter is not the time for sustainable transfers.”

express.co.uk

