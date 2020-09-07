Masandawana are Mzansi champions!

Mamelodi Sundowns are the Absa Premiership champions and R15-million richer!

Winning it for the third time in the row, Sundowns were crowned champions after beating Black Leopards 3-0 at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

The Brazilians toppled Chiefs from the summit. The latter had topped the table since the second game of the season.

Sundowns prevailed through Lebohang Maboe’s hat-trick.

The triumph meant that the Tshwane giants have achieved the “La Decima” – the 10th league title.

Sundowns dominated from the first whistle up until the final, with Maboe scoring twice and completing his brace seven minutes before the hour mark.

Chiefs drew 1-all with Baroka at Bidvest Stadium yesterday.

The first 10 minutes of that encounter was a physical affair.

Chiefs committed more fouls, gifting Baroka free-kicks in dangerous positions.

They took the game to Bakgakga and Reeve Frosler was the man making things happen for the Glamour Boys.

But Baroka drew level just a minute before the hour-mark.

Bakgakga netted through Manuel Kambala, who nodded home from a Gerald Phiri’s freekick.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City suffered direct relegation, while Leopards finished 15th to secure a play-offs spot. Rise and Shine lost 2-1 to Wits.

In the round robin play-offs, Lidoda Duvha will face Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. The two second-tier teams finished second and third on the GladAfrica Championship, respectively.

Bucs striker Gabadinho Mhango won the Golden Boot Award after scoring 16 strikes but Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park finishes as runner up after his goal was disallowed in their sides’ 1-0 win over Maritzburg United and 1-1 draw with AmaZulu respectively.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo