Ofori eyes Soweto derby to secure spot in World Cup squad

Orlando Pirates and Ghanaian international goalkeeper Richard Ofori is eager to play in the Soweto derby on Saturday so he can cement his place in his country’s 2022 Fifa World Cup squad.

He is also eyeing a spot in the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next week. The Black Stars of Ghana are putting the final touches to the team that will participate in the World Cup in Qatar, Middle East in November.

The tournament kicks off on November 22 and Ghana are pitted in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic. Ofori faces tough competition from other Ghanaian goalkeepers Joe Wollacott and Abdul Manaf for a place in the squad.

The Bucs number one goalkeeper, who is the only PSL player who will feature in the World Cup, has been out of action with an injury, handing an opportunity to Siyabonga Mpontshane in the last two matches.

Speaking to the media from Melrose Arch in Johannesburg this week, where Bucs announced their multi-year sponsorship with Marriott Bonvoy, who will be the club’s accommodation partners, Ofori said: “If you are not performing in your club when you go there [to the World Cup], mentally you are weak.

“Playing in the World Cup stage is every young player’s biggest dream. At the moment, I’m thinking about the club, and how I will help them achieve and be successful this season. That’s my ambition.

“It is important that we fight as a team, win as a team, and move as a team. Most of the time I say I don’t compete, I only compete with myself. So, it doesn’t matter who plays, the most important thing is to make the Orlando Pirates family proud.

“I don’t think about the [Ghana] national team at the moment, because if you are not fit in your club, you will be useless for the national team. It is important that I perform and do my best [at Orlando Pirates], so that when they [national team selectors] call, I know I am ready for the job.”

