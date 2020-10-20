Ofori makes dream move to Bucs

After being linked to a number of PSL clubs in the last few weeks, Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has made his dream by joining Orlando Pirates, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The former Maritzburg United goalminder was conspicuous by his absence when the Team of Choice lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers announced on their website that the 26-year-old has signed a three a year deal after agreeing on terms.

“I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team,” said Ofori.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

Ofori joined Maritzburg United in 2018 and went on to record 64 appearances in all competitions including 9 for the Ghanaian national team.

Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com also confirmed that Tebogo Tlolane will move to Maritzburg United for a season-long loan.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo