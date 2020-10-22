PSL’s night of football stars draws closer

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the prize money, the presenters and hosts of Thursday night’s Absa Premiership Awards.
The 2019/20 PSL Awards will be held virtually but will be broadcast live on SuperSport PSL-Live channel at 8pm.
SuperSport’s football presenter Carol Tshabalala together with Julia Stuart will be joined by SABC’s Thomas Mlambo and Andile Ncube as hosts of the awards.
Both Tshabalala and Mlambo are no strangers to this platform having hosted a number of PSL Awards in the past.
Absa Premiership prize money:
Footballer of the Season: R250 000
Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: R200 000
Premiership Coach of the Season: R75 000
Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: R50 000
Premiership Defender of the Season: R50 000
Premiership Midfielder of the Season: R50 000
Premiership Young Player of the Season: R50 000
Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season: R50 000
Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000
MTN8 Last Man Standing: R80 000
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: R200 000
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: R50 000
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: R150 000
GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000
Referee of the Season: R50 000
Assistant Referee of the Season: R40 000
The Nominees:
Footballer of the Season
Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)
Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)
Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season
Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Coach of the Season
Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)
Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)
Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season
Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)
Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)
Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season
Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)
Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
Absa Premiership Defender of the Season
Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)
Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)
Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season
Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)
Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MTN8
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)
Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)
Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
TELKOM KNOCKOUT
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:
Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)
Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
NEDBANK CUP
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player
Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)
Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)
*(under 23)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)
Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)
Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)
