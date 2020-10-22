PSL’s night of football stars draws closer

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the prize money, the presenters and hosts of Thursday night’s Absa Premiership Awards.

The 2019/20 PSL Awards will be held virtually but will be broadcast live on SuperSport PSL-Live channel at 8pm.

SuperSport’s football presenter Carol Tshabalala together with Julia Stuart will be joined by SABC’s Thomas Mlambo and Andile Ncube as hosts of the awards.

Both Tshabalala and Mlambo are no strangers to this platform having hosted a number of PSL Awards in the past.

Absa Premiership prize money:

Footballer of the Season: R250 000

Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: R200 000

Premiership Coach of the Season: R75 000

Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: R50 000

Premiership Defender of the Season: R50 000

Premiership Midfielder of the Season: R50 000

Premiership Young Player of the Season: R50 000

Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season: R50 000

Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000

MTN8 Last Man Standing: R80 000

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: R200 000

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: R50 000

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: R150 000

GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000

Referee of the Season: R50 000

Assistant Referee of the Season: R40 000

The Nominees:

Footballer of the Season

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season

Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

NEDBANK CUP

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)

*(under 23)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

