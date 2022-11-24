Ronaldo shows Ghana the black stars in five-goal thriller

Four-time African champions Ghana put a brave fight against European giants Portugal in the opening Group H fixture of the 2022 FIFA World currently taking place in Qatar.

Meeting for only the second time, Portugal went to the game as favorites having won 2-1 in their last meeting at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the game following his exit at Manchester United by mutual consent, returning for his fifth World Cup

Portugal mentor Fernando Santos lined up a strong Portuguese side, with Ronaldo leading the attack alongside Jao Felix and Bernado Silver.

Portugal applied pressure in the opening exchanges but could not create any clear-cut chances.

Ronaldo was however denied a one-on-one opportunity by goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi – after the Black Stars lost the ball cheaply in the middle of the park.

The 37-year-old thought he had gotten his moment of World Cup history when his goal was disallowed in the 30th minute, after he was judged to have fouled Alexander Djiku inside the box.

Otto Oddo’s side were stubborn in defense, denying the Portugal to penetrate them and went into half time goalless.

Both teams went into the second half with unchanged sides, with Portugal looking to pick up from where they left off.

Ghana had their first sight of goal after Mohammed Kudus came close in the 55th minute, when he put the ball wide after his solo run.

Portugal broke the deadlock courtesy of a Ronaldo penalty, after he was brought down inside the box by Mohammed Salisu in the 62nd minute.

The talisman made no mistake and converted the spot kick and became the first player to score on five different World Cups.

The Black Stars were not behind for long, when Kudus went behind the Portugal defenders, and found Andre Ayew who was calm in front of goal and equalized in the 73rd minute, scoring his 24th international goal.

However, Felix restored the Portuguese lead five minutes later with a composed finish, lifting the ball over Ati-Zigi.

Substitute Raphael Lea introduced himself in style by providing an instant impact, when he scored in the 80th minute to give Portugal a 3-1 lead.

The Portuguese were given a scare when Osman Bukari scored an 89th minute header on the far post – to punish a complacent Portugues defense.

Bukari came close one again in stoppage time when he tried to bend the ball into the near post, only for the ball to land in the roof of the net.

Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa almost gave a bizarre finish to the game, when he was caught napping by Inaki Williams in the box – coming from behind to win the ball but the defenders were quick to recover.

Santo’s charges will look to extend their lead on the group, when they take on Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Ghana became the third African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

They will now have to beat South Korea on Monday if they hope to advance to the next round of the competition. Earlier, South Korea played to a goalless draw with south American outfit, Uruguay.

