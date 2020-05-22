Sukazi eyes Bloemfontein Celtic, gets offers for TS Galaxy

Football boss Tim Sukazi could be on the verge of buying Bloemfontein Celtic for at least R60-million and is also selling his first division team TS Galaxy for an undisclosed quantum.

Sunday World can reveal that Sukazi has approached Joburg company owners, known to us, and asked them to buy his outfit, which shot to fame after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

The company owners have allegedly agreed in principle to purchase the team and have already spoken to their lawyers to prepare an offer to purchase.

Although we were unable to independently verify the purchase price, it is understood that the company has agreed to pay a few millions of rands to secure the team from Sukazi.

Three independent sources, who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Sukazi has attached a price tag to his team and that he was on the cusp of buying the Free State-based club.

“He has already met with a well-known company that specialises in security and construction services and the offer was tabled and he accepted it in principle. He is favourably considering that offer because he wants to use the money to buy Bloemfontein Celtic. The deal is likely to be finalised by June 1,” said the deep throat.

Another mole confirmed that Sukazi, a Joburg-based attorney and owner of law firm Sukazi Inc, is selling his team, which bagged R7-million after pipping Amakhosi 1-0 in the cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May last year.

The source also said Sukazi is on the brink of buying Phunya Sele Sele, as Celtic is popularly known, and that negotiations to iron out the kinks of the contract are at an advanced stage.

“He has indicated to us that the Celtic deal is in the pipeline and that he is selling TS Galaxy because he would not be able to own two teams at the same time, as that would not be financially sustainable, and besides, the Fifa policies don’t allow one person to own two clubs,” said the tipster. Another source confirmed that Sukazi has put up his club for sale. “It’s a slam dunk, very soon TS Galaxy will be under new owners, and Tim will be the new owner of Bloemfontein Celtic,” said the source.

Sukazi couldn’t deny or confirm that he was selling his club and intends buying Celtic. “I will speak to Max [Tshabalala, chairman of Celtic] after the lockdown and if indeed the club is up for sale, I will pursue the deal,” said Sukazi.

“The thing is, this is a sensitive matter and various stakeholders need to meet and engage. If we buy Celtic, then TS Galaxy will have to go.

“Many people have approached me, enquiring about my club, and I have

given them my response. We will have to go with the highest bidder,” explained the legal eagle.

Author



Ngwako Malatji