Sundowns head coach mum on Peter Shalulile’s long absence

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena declined to shed light on their goal-scoring machine, Peter Shalulile, who has been missing in action for about a month.

It was reported that Shalulile went for an operation, but the head coach missed an opportunity to address the rumours and put the matter to rest, only saying he would rather talk about the players that were available ahead of Saturday’s Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium.

“As a coach, I have always avoided talking about injured players or players who are not available, because that brings negative energy,” said Mokwena.

“This is the second-biggest club that I have coached, and I have never allowed that negative energy to come through. Peter [Shalulile] is a great human being and is adored by his teammates.

“With injuries, it is negative emotions and it saddens me, so, I would rather talk about the players that are available, because that derives more positive energy, because you are able to give a player like Cassius Mailula an opportunity to play.

“You’re giving him an opportunity not because of the absence of someone else, which is negative, you give the opportunity because you believe he can do the job and deserves a place in the team.”

However, Shalulile trained with the rest of the team on Thursday morning, ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated tournament.

Mokwena added that the tournament could be a great platform for his young Diski Challenge players to get some game time.

The Brazilians face AmaZulu in the first semi-final at 9am, followed by the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the second semi-final at 12pm. The winners of both matches will lock horns in the final at 5pm.

Mokwena also hinted at giving youngsters, including Jerome Karelse, Bongolwethu Siyasi, Siyanda Nyanga, and Ntando Nkosi a chance to play, saying the competition presents a good stepping stone for the youngsters.

“Yes, that is true, and I know how our supporters love seeing the youngsters on the pitch. Hopefully we can give them an opportunity to play. There are some good players like Bongolwethu, who have been exceptional for us in the Diski Challenge.

“The striker Jerome [Karelse] has been very good for us and Siya [Nyanga] has also played well at left-back. This is an opportunity for them to come on as substitutes later in the matches,” he added.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author