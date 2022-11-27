Swallows hobbled by Fifa ban

Swallows FC is struggling to sign players since they were slapped with a two-year ban by Fifa from buying players.

The club has been trying to sign experienced players Happy Jele and Daniel Akpeyi but have not been successful. Swallows now have no other option but to wait for Fifa to give direction on their transfer ban, according to Birds chairman

David Mogashoa.

Mogashoa will have to make some tough decisions with the PSL January transfer window in sight. The latest from Swallows’ camp is that forward Promise Mkhuma may depart soon, owing to a transfer ban that also prevented the club from signing former Orlando Pirates captain Jele, as revealed by Mogashoa.

“That was confirmed,” Mogashoa told Sunday World on Friday when asked about Jele.

Mkhuma’s manager, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, also confirmed as much this week. “Promise is a Swallows player (on a two-year deal), but they will only be able to register him when the transfer ban is lifted,” confirmed Makaab, who added that ProSport was considering its options.

“Yes, then we will have the right to look for another club for him in the January transfer window,” said Makaab.

Swallows’ transfer ban relates to monies owed to Serbian players Vladimir Mandic and Obren Cuckovic, who were with the club about eight years ago.

