Wafa Wafa opens new season as Knockout cup bankrollers withdraw

The PSL’s 2020/21 season with the its new league sponsors DStv will start on October 17 but a week before the league kicks off, the MTN8 cup competition, popularly known as Wafa Wafa opens the campaign.

The news of the start of the coronavirus delayed season was officially announced by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday following a Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Tuesday.

Khoza said after due consideration, the October 9 date, initially set for the start of the season, had to be abandoned because the senior men’s national team Bafana Bafana would be in camp for two friendlies from October 7 to 15.

“We are starting our fixtures in October. That has never happened. We will finish, I think, the latest first of June [next year],” said Khoza.

“We will have many back-to-back fixtures which is not good for the players and we are busy with our medical people to advise. There’s a lot of things that need to be done as pre-cautions.

Khoza also confirmed the withdrawal of national telecommunications giants Telkom, of the sponsor of the Knockout cup competition.

“Yes, Telkom is no longer with us but next season there will be another competition taking this space of Telkom.”

The PSL boss also revealed the good news that would please the clubs: Teams will not be required to camp and stay in the costly biologically safe environment (BSE), also known as the bio-bubble.

“We know what football means to supporters. When he [President Cyril Ramaphosa] lifted gatherings from 50 to 100 people but he said nothing is changing in sports. That doesn’t give us comfort. In England they wanted to start with supporters but they have since changed gear and stopped it.

“They tried it in the Uefa Super Cup between Seville and Bayern Munich but the environment [in Europe] is different there. That’s why we are waiting for the signal from the government.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo