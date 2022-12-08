Will Qatar 2022 produce another upset when Brazil meet Croatia?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is in its final stages, as the last eight teams prepare to take centre stage, moving closer to the ultimate prize.

Croatia take on a star-studded Brazilian side in their quarter-final encounter at the Education City Stadium on Friday, while the Netherlands lock horns with Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Both Brazil and Croatia meet in the last eight at the expense of Asian sides, after the Selecao eased past South Korea and the Croatians knocked out Japan. The Selecao dismantled Son Heung-min and company 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in the last four World Cup editions.

Coach Tite’s Brazil go into the match as favorites, having not lost against the Croatians in their last four meetings – winning three and drawing one.

Brazil will look to continue their dominance in the fixture and reach the semi-finals for the ninth time in their history, to keep their hopes alive of lifting the prestigious trophy for the sixth-record time.

Having been surprise World Cup finalists in 2018 in Russia, Zlatko Dalic’s charges will look to cause another upset and produce a win against the tournament favorites. Croatia booked their spot in the quarter-finals when they beat Japan 3-1 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw throughout the 120 minutes.

Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands take on an Argentine side that started their World Cup campaign on a backfoot, when they astonishingly lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their Group C opening encounter.

Coach Lionel Scaloni’s charges have since redeemed themselves, becoming victorious in all their following games leading up to the quarter-finals. The Netherlands and Argentina will be meeting for the sixth time in the World Cup, with neither of the sides having an upper hand on the fixture – both winning two matches and drawing one.

Despite missing out of the tournament in Russia, the Oranje have been impressive in the Qatar edition, topping Group A and beating USA in the round of 16. Striker Cody Gakpo will be crucial if the Dutch seek to get their revenge against the Messi-led side on Friday night at the Lusail Stadium.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

