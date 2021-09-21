Springbok forward Jasper Wiese likely to miss All Blacks clash

Johannesburg – Jasper Wiese is likely to miss this weekend’s clash after picking up a yellow card for a clear-out of Samu Kerevi in the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Wallabies.

Wiese led with his shoulder when he dived into a ruck in the 78th minute during the high-octane game and clashed with Kerevi’s head.

According to the Sanzaar judicial committee, a body that oversees Super Rugby and Rugby Championship competitions said that Wiese contravened Law 9.12, which states a ‘player must not physically abuse anyone.

The committee will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Wiese’s misconduct further.

The hearing will be held in a video conference, and the committee will comprise of Michael Heron QC (chair), Helen Morgan and Chris Smith.

The decision is likely to rule out SA’s loose forward Wiese.

He could miss this weekend’s much-anticipated Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks.

Wiese made his Test debut against the British and Irish Lions in June this year and recently won his fifth cap off the bench against Australia on Saturday, where the Wallabies thrashed the Springboks, 30-17.

The Sanzaar’s judicial committee smacked a three-week ban on Queensland Reds’ hooker, Andrew Ready earlier this year, for disobeying the same law (9.12) in a match against the Waratahs, after he was red-carded for striking Hugh Sinclair in the face.

South Africa will go head-to-head with New Zealand in a Centenary Test at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The kickoff is at 19:00 CAT.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba