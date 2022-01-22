REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Steve Komphela: ‘We’ve found Khayelihle Shozi, he’s alive’

By Thomas Lethoba
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 23: Khayelihle Shozi of TS Galaxy FC during the GladAfrica Championship match between Steenberg United and TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium on October 23, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has confirmed TS Galaxy midfielder Khayelihle Shozi currently loaned to JDR Stars, has been found after he was reported missing in October last year.

The 27-year-old vanished without a word on Wednesday, and his concerned family members embarked on a search hunt for him.

Numerous people joined the family to locate Shozi, and amongst those in hunt was Sundowns co-coaches Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, as they called for public assistance in finding former Sundowns player.

It was not for the first since the ex-South African Under-23 player went missing, as he previously went in hiding for a longer period, where the family had to consult the traditional healer to find Shozi.

According to Komphela, it is alleged that former Sundowns and SuperSport United star is going through depression, and he decided to hide himself from his loved ones.

“Thank you so much to all who thought of us, attempted helping us, those who assisted indeed,” Komphela tweeted.

“The boy has been found apparently. Hoping indeed he’s okay to receive further intervention to assist him [to] regain his dignity and self-esteem.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes