Steve Komphela: ‘We’ve found Khayelihle Shozi, he’s alive’

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has confirmed TS Galaxy midfielder Khayelihle Shozi currently loaned to JDR Stars, has been found after he was reported missing in October last year.

The 27-year-old vanished without a word on Wednesday, and his concerned family members embarked on a search hunt for him.

Numerous people joined the family to locate Shozi, and amongst those in hunt was Sundowns co-coaches Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, as they called for public assistance in finding former Sundowns player.

It was not for the first since the ex-South African Under-23 player went missing, as he previously went in hiding for a longer period, where the family had to consult the traditional healer to find Shozi.

According to Komphela, it is alleged that former Sundowns and SuperSport United star is going through depression, and he decided to hide himself from his loved ones.

“Thank you so much to all who thought of us, attempted helping us, those who assisted indeed,” Komphela tweeted.

“The boy has been found apparently. Hoping indeed he’s okay to receive further intervention to assist him [to] regain his dignity and self-esteem.”

