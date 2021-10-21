SuperSport United coach Tembo fired up ahead of Chiefs clash

Johannesburg – Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo has extra options for Saturday’s clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the form of the underfire Sipho Mbule and Ghamphani Lungu.

The impactful striker Mbule, who is currently the ‘in-demand player’ in the DStv Premiership, will prove his worth on Sunday, Tembo said during the club’s briefing.

Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori convened a press briefing on Thursday, to give an update on the expectations and preparations currently taking a toll at its camp.

Speaking to the media, Tembo said his side has done well since the start of the season, and he is hopeful they will finish across the line on a good slate.

“We have got everything under control, the lads have shown confidence this season and we aim for victories not losses, that’s the mentality we have injected in our players’ heads,” he said.

“Looking to this coming game against Chiefs, who resurrected this past weekend to beat Chippa United 4-0, it’s not going to be an easy game, but we have all it takes to face up the game,” he added.

Tembo said, although Chiefs are coming off a morale-boosting performance, this will not make things difficult for his side, as he believes the Amakhosi, are still working to build their ground, while Matsatsantsa have all it takes to overpower Chiefs.

“The most important thing when it comes to matches like this is to always come to the game prepared,” addressed Tembo.

Matsatsantsa’s Tembo said the plan was to get as many points as possible from games, and if they could pick up points against Chiefs, he would be delightful.

He furthermore added that the team will be in full swing, where all players are ready, and he will have a selection of players ahead of Sunday’s match.

The Pretoria-based side is currently in position two of the top flight, just below their counterparts, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kick-off is at 17:30 on Sunday.

