Thato Mokeke extends stay with Cape Town City

Veteran midfielder Thato Mokeke has extended his stay at The Citizens by another two years, Cape Town City have announced.

The Citizens confirmed Mokeke’s new contract extension on their Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

“The club is delighted to announce that Thato Mokeke has signed a new deal which will see his existing contract extended by a further two years. Congratulations Keke!” said the club.

📝 | The club is delighted to announce that Thato Mokeke has signed a new deal which will see his existing contract extended by a further 2 years. Congratulations Keke! 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/BF9IHaaub4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 23, 2022

Mokeke will remain a Citizen lad until 2024 with a one-year option attached to the deal. The utility player rejoined the club in 2019 when he was on loan from SuperSport United, and has been one of the influential players in the middle of the park for The Citizens.

During his loan spell in 2016, he formed part of City’s historical moment when he stunned SuperSport in the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup final

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author