TTM fail to register players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has been hit by player registration problems after unveiling 22 players midweek but could only field 14 of them for their crucial 2020/21 season opening match.

This resulted in the Limpopo-based side listing three substitutes on the team sheet for their key MTN8 quarterfinal match against SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

The three substitutes are goalkeeper Washington Arubi, left winger Thabo Mnyamane and central midfielder Edgar Manaka.

Normally, teams name 18 players in their match-day squads, which include 11 in the starting line-up and seven on the bench, but TTM will only have three substitutes on the bench.

TTM marketing manager Tshililo Madzuhe said in a short statement on the PSL social media platform that the club did their best to assemble the type of players they wanted for the season.

“We had to start from scratch, we would have been happy to have more [players] on the bench but we had a few outstanding documents to register [with the PSL],” read the statement in part.

“We have few players on assessment with all documents to be registered [with the league] available immediately, but we have not decided to sign them.

“The biggest mistake was to go on to sign players due to desperation. We have confidence in all the players that are on the team sheet,” said Madzuhe.

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completed a stunning takeover of Bidvest Wits three months ago in a move that shocked South African football to its foundations as Wits was a club with rich history after it was founded 99 years ago.

Before the take over TTM competed in the national first division, known as the GladAfrica Championship, last season and when the purchase of Wits was completed, the Venda-based club gained a top flight status.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo