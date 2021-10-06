Vaccinated fans allowed to attend Soweto derby for free

Johannesburg – The National Soccer League (NSL) has committed to allow fully vaccinated fans back into stadiums for the upcoming Soweto derby on 6 November, at no cost.

This commitment is in aid to the government’s campaign approach to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated.

“Safa’s special member, the NSL, has resolved to use the Soweto Derby to also encourage mass vaccination drive,” said The South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan.

SAFA said that the soccer body is also committed to permit fans to attend the upcoming Group G World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on 12 October.

“Only fans that are vaccinated will get free entry into the forthcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup match between SA and Ethiopia, scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on October 12,” Jordaan said.

In addition, Jordaan also confirmed that all stakeholders partaking in SAFA competitions such as the DStv Premiership and lower leagues must be fully vaccinated.

“Safa NEC members will have to be vaccinated and show the vaccination certificates, failure of which one would have to produce a recent negative Covid-19 result whenever they attend meetings,” Jordaan explained.

“Everyone attending SAFA meetings and events including the support staff should also be vaccinated. These include all players playing in the SAFA competitions, referees, coaches, and everyone involved.

“Those that do not meet the requirements will not be allowed to participate in any football events. The deadline for this drive is October 30, 2021,” he concluded.

