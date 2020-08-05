Will Zungu tilt the scale in the Scottish league?

With Bongani Zungu’s imminent transfer from French side Amiens to Glasgow Rangers, Sunday World tracts how SA players fared in Scotland in the past few years

Zungu will be the fifth male South African footballer to ply his trade in Scotland. His pending move coincides with Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk linking up with Glasgow City FC in the Scottish Women’s Premier League. However, all of the following players have not played for Bafana.

Chad Harpur (goalkeeper)

The now retired Harpur was on the books of Dundee and Kilmarnock in the 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons, respectively. The 37-year-old Johannesburg-born shot-stopper was a perennial benchwarmer in Scotland, playing only one league game for Kilmarnock and one for Dundee in the second-tier. Harpur retired in 2010 after leaving local club Black Aces a year earlier. He also had spells at Ajax Cape Town, Maritzburg United and Leeds United in England.

Darren Holden (left-back)

At the moment, Holden is playing for Consett AFC in English Northern League Division 1. The defender, who was born in Krugersdorp, played for Rose Country, whom he helped win the Scottish League Cup in the 2015/16 campaign, where he played two games and scored a goal. However, Holden disappointingly never featured in a league match that particular season. The 26-year-od Holden also had spells at English League 2 side Hartlepool United.

Kyle Jacobs (central-midfielder)

Kyle, 29, is still plying his trade in Scotland with championship outfit Greennork Morton FC. The Johannesburg-born holding midfielder came through Livingston’s youth ranks. Livingston promoted Kyle in 2009 before he joined Kilmarnock in 2013. Kyle is arguably the most successful SA player to have campaigned in Scotland, with 346 championship matches under his belt, plus five in the Premiership.

Keaghan Jacobs (right-winger)

Thirty-year-old Keaghan is Kyle’s older brother playing for Livingston in the Scottish Premier League. This season, Keaghan has already amassed 24 league games games without a goal, but with an assist. Many SA fans would remember Keaghan for his stint at Bidvest Wits in the 2015/16 term, featuring in just one Absa Premiership encounter. Over the years, Keaghan has racked up over 50 appearances in the Scottish top flight.

Xolile Mtshazo