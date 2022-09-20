Williams nostalgic about United but happy to be at Downs

The transition to Mamelodi Sundowns was not easy in the beginning, according to Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams.

Reflecting on his career over the past 18 years he spent at SuperSport United, Williams told the Safa media that he had to make a quick switch in the mind in order for him to adjust at his new home in Chloorkop.

“The welcome [at Sundowns] was warm. I knew a lot of players from SuperSport and the national team, so it was not that much of a transition,” said Williams.

“I played against SuperSport for the first time and there were a lot of emotions seeing familiar faces playing for the opposing side, but it was bound to happen. It is part of the game and I had a job to do for my new team.”

The 30-year-old said Matsatsantsa have played a huge part in his life.

“They [SuperSport] will always be my home, so before and after the game [Premier Soccer League fixture over a week ago] we were all buddy-buddy because I have so many friends and family that side. I give them all the props for where my career is, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Williams is currently on camp with the national side ahead of their two friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

