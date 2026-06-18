Gutsy Bafana keep World Cup hopes alive with draw against Czechia

Hope is not all lost for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, as they played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday.

The result means that Bafana have one point, and they can still qualify for the knockout rounds if they can register a win over South Korea in their final group match next week.

It was Teboho Mokoena’s equaliser late in the game that helped South Africa secure a point against Czechia.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a much more offensive side than in the previous outing against Mexico, with Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko leading the line of attack.

The midfield also had some changes, with Thalente Mbatha coming on in place of Sphephelo Sithole, who is serving a one-match suspension after his red card last week.

However, it was Czechia who drew first blood six minutes into the game, when Michal Sadilek caught Bafana’s defence in sixes and sevens, to get an early lead.

Broos’ charges grew into the game and dominated most parts of the first half but went into the break trailing.

After the break, Bafana picked up from where they left off and continued to dominate play, with Czechia sitting back and putting a lot of bodies behind the ball, as they sensed a lot of danger from the gutsy South Africans.

Indeed, the danger did strike, as Bafana were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot, and Mokoena made no mistake to get Bafana the crucial equaliser.

Both teams did push for the winner, but neither of them could be separated in Atlanta, as they shared the spoils, heading into their final must-win games next week.

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