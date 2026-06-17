Bafana Bafana must beat Czechia to keep World Cup hopes alive

Bafana Bafana will be in a crunch-time moment when they take on the Czech Republic on Thursday, as they must avoid defeat at all costs if they are to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

Bafana and Czechia will cross swords at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, in the United States (US). The game is set to get underway at 6 pm (SA time).

High stakes

The stakes will be high for both teams, as they had unfavourable starts to their World Cup campaigns. South Africa lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico, while Czechia lost 2-1 to South Korea.

So, one can imagine how much both teams will be looking for maximum points in Thursday’s game. At the very least, they will need to try by all means to avoid defeat and settle for a point apiece to keep the dream of advancing to the knockout stages as one of the best number threes alive.

In the build-up to the competition, former South African international defender Ricardo Katza spoke to Sunday World. He said Bafana should not look ahead to the group stages, as they must focus solely on their first three games.

‘First 3 games most important’

“The first three games in the World Cup are the most important games, and if you are going to treat anyone with less respect, you will get punished,” Katza said.

“Because I think sometimes teams go into games saying ‘no, this one will be easier’ and thinking that you will get a draw against Mexico. But you might not win, so going into every single game, you must have a positive attitude.

“Again, there is no team in the World Cup that got there without having to go through the qualifying process, and that speaks to the work that the Bafana team has put in, and I think we must respect any opposition we face at that stage.”

Hope is not lost

Bafana are currently sitting at the bottom of their Group A with nothing to show alongside Czechia, who are third due to goal difference. Mexico is on top, followed by South Korea, and they are tied on three points.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men may have had a dreadful start, but hope is still not lost. This after nations like Egypt, Morocco, and World Cup debutants Cape Verde managed to get draws against top opposition.

Ivory Coast is the only one of 10 African nations that have recorded a win so far, following their 1-0 last-gasp victory over Ecuador. DR Congo and Ghana are yet to play, as they will play Portugal and Panama, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday.

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