Boks hooker Bongi Mbonambi expects fight and half against Pumas

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi shot down the favourites tag as the team prepares to face Argentina in their Castle Lager Rugby Championship decider in London on Saturday and said they expected an arm-wrestle of a match and full-out retaliation from the Pumas. Kick-off is at 3:00pm.

Today (Thursday), the Springboks were given a day off to rest and prepare mentally for the clash. And they will wrap up their preparations on Friday with their official captains run.

Tough outing in London expected

South Africans won last week’s match against Argentina 67-30 in Durban. And they currently lead the Castle Lager Rugby Championship standings by one point going into Saturday’s match. But despite winning their last two games with impressive scores – the other being a record 43-10 victory against the All Blacks in Wellington – Mbonambi expected a tough outing in London.

“If you watch last week’s game, you’ll see that it was not as easy as the score may suggest,” Mbonambi told SA Rugby.

“It definitely wasn’t a walk in the park in Durban. And over and above that, a lot can happen in a week in rugby. So we need to go out there and give our best on the field to get the result we want.”

Asked about being the favourites going into the match as the Boks attempt to win the tournament twice in a row for the first time, the double Rugby World Cup winner said: “We don’t focus on those opinions. We approach each game day by day. When you think you are on top, you can be humbled quickly. So we’ll respect them going into this match.

Preparations going well

“They’ll be hurting after last week, so we have a big challenge ahead. But we’ve done our homework, and our preparation has been going well. That said, it’s definitely going to be an arm-wrestle of a match. We expect a proper retaliation from them on Saturday.”

With Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marnus van der Merwe also getting an opportunity to make their presence felt at hooker this season, along with the experienced Malcolm Marx, Mbonambi was thrilled to get another opportunity to be in the match-day squad.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to be in the team. When one is not in the set-up, you really miss it,” said Mbonambi.

“There is competition in every position, but we love it. And the coaches have shown that if you are good enough, they’ll pick you. The key is that when you get your chance, you have to play as well as you can and do the job on the day.

“It’s been great to see how Jan-Hendrik and Marnus have been growing and developing as players. And the competition between everyone is fantastic,” he added.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content