Boks wrap up their dominant season and tighten their grip on top ranking

The Springboks have gone from strength to strength and bulldozed teams all over the world in the recent weeks to tighten their grip on the top world rugby ranking.

Before yesterday’s final game of the season against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, coach Rassie Erasmus’ all-conquering Boks had won 11 out of their 13 Tests of the season.

The highlight of Boks’ impressive season was the dominant victories that they produced over New Zealand, France and Ireland in their backyards, further putting a stamp on their status as the world’s best team, undisputed!

On top of that, the reigning World Rugby champions successfully defended their Castle Lager Rugby Championship title, as well as the Freedom Cup and the Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate trophies.

Also, it must be mentioned that this will go down as one of the most memorable of seasons for the Boks, as they inflicted the biggest defeat ever on the All Blacks with a 43-10 in Wellington, secured their first victory in Dublin since 2012, with RG Snyman locking in 50 Test caps, and captain Siya Kolisi reaching a milestone of 100 Test caps.

And just last week, six of the Bok players made the cut for the 2025 World Rugby Dream Team for delivering stand-out performances on a global stage against some of the best teams this season.

The Boks are now trendsetters and no longer followers but leaders of world rugby.

“The Springboks are a true symbol of what we can achieve as a country and as a team when everyone works together,” said SA Rugby president Mark -Alexander.

“It is a brotherhood more than anything else, and I’d like to congratulate coach Rassie Erasmus, his coaching staff, and management team for ensuring that the players remain the best version of themselves on and off the field.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been in sparkling form of late and has been hailed as a generational talent with his flair and flamboyance.

The 23-year-old utility back made his Boks debut last year and is already making his mark, not only on the Boks team, but on the world.

Malcolm Marx

Right at the peak of his career, Marx is promising to be one of the key figures in the Boks team, especially heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The talented hooker was named the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and became the second SA player to win the accolade in two years after Pieter-Steph du Toit won it last year.

Ox Nche

Ox Nche had one of the best seasons of his life and was one of the frontrunners to win the World Rugby Player of the Year alongside Marx.

Despite picking up an injury, the loosehead was terrifyingly consistent this season, devastating in his position, and had so much influence on the modern game.

Nche is also winning off the field after partnering with The Braai Republic to launch a fast-food franchise in Johannesburg last week.

Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe is seemingly not planning to slow down any time soon, as he continues to raise the bar high in the green and gold jersey.

The hot-stepping flyer remains a pivotal member of the Boks.

