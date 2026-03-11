Mi Casa to thrill runners at the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge on Thursday

One of the country’s most celebrated events, the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge, will once again roll into town when 14 000 eager participants pound the streets of Rosebank, Illovo and Melrose on Thursday night.

The 5.6km run will start and finish at the Wanderers Stadium, with the starting time being 6pm. Popular house music band Mi Casa will get the crowd boogying down.

Teamwork spirit

The event is a powerful celebration of teamwork, wellness, and community impact. This iconic annual event has become a cornerstone of South Africa’s corporate running calendar, and the 2026 edition will debut with a refreshed look that reflects its global reach and enduring energy.

As the Corporate Challenge continues to evolve, its core mission remains unchanged: to promote health and well-being, strengthen corporate communities and support meaningful local impact.

Good cause

At the heart of this year’s event is the ongoing partnership with the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, an organisation dedicated to harnessing the power of sport to address social challenges facing young people across South Africa.

Adding a meaningful highlight to the race , several prominent Laureus Sport for Good ambassadors will join participants on the start line, demonstrating the power of sport and the outcomes when purpose meets performance.

The presence of the international social impact movement underscores the event’s commitment not only to corporate wellness but also to driving tangible, positive change in local communities beyond the racecourse by supporting programmes that promote inclusion, opportunity and empowerment for youth through sport.

Live performance

This year’s celebration will culminate in an electrifying live performance by acclaimed South African band Mi Casa. Known for their dynamic fusion of house, soul and jazz, Mi Casa has promised to deliver a vibrant post-race experience that captures the spirit of unity and celebration that defines the Corporate Challenge.

The addition of world-class local entertainment elevates the event from race day to full-scale celebration, rewarding participants with an atmosphere that blends achievement, music and shared success.

By bringing together business leaders, employees, Laureus ambassadors, and live entertainment on one dynamic platform, this year’s event promises to once again demonstrate that it is truly more than a race; it is a movement that champions teamwork, wellness, and the power of sport to transform lives.

