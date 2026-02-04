SA netball star gearing up for debut season in UK after historic series triumph

Following the historic and wholesome moment in SA netball, where the Spar Proteas defeated England for the first time in a series, players are now returning to their respective clubs for an anticipated exciting netball season.

Kamogelo Maseko was instrumental in South Africa’s 2-1 victory over England in the 2026 Spar Challenge netball series at the Ellis Park Arena.

Maseko will officially begin life at her new club, London Pulse, in what will be her first season playing outside of South Africa.

She joins the likes of Rolene Streutker (Nottingham Forest), Sanmarie Visser (NIC Leeds Rhinos), Jamie van Wyk (London Mavericks), and Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane (Cardiff Dragons).

Maseko (24) has been one of the brightest stars and a proven key player in the new-look Spar Proteas team under coach Jenny van Dyk.

After consistently showcasing her skills for the national team and in the Telkom Netball League, the Proteas’ goal shooter attracted the attention of several international clubs.

However, Pulse emerged victorious in the competition for her signature, securing her swiftly.

Excited about playing in England

Upon her departure to England to join the reigning Netball Super League champions, Maseko, looking cool, calm, and collected, expressed her excitement to pursue her career abroad, stating that she is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am definitely excited about going to England and my first season outside of South Africa,” Maseko said with a smirk on her face.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of pressure because my new team won the Super League last year, so coming in as a defending champion is undoubtedly something that will not be easy.

“But once again, pressure is a privilege, and I am honestly excited and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead, 100%.

“I will also get an opportunity to go head-to-head against Sanmarie and Jamie because they are players I know very well on the national team.”

Maseko joins the team as a direct replacement for compatriot and Proteas teammate Nichole Breedt, who was part of the team that won their first-ever NSL last year.

