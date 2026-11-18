SA Rugby has responded to Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus’ six-match international ban following his sanctioning by an independent World Rugby panel for comments made in a press conference in Dublin on Monday.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing for the Springbok’s World Cup-winning coach.

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Erasmus is suspended for those matches with immediate effect. The sanction follows a review of wide-ranging comments made by Erasmus at a media conference concerning officiating during the Springboks’ Nations Championship match against France last Friday.

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According to the world’s rugby mother body, an independent panel imposed the sanction under World Rugby’s Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

Introduced in July 2026 with national member unions, competitions, International Rugby Match Officials (IRMO) and International Rugby Players’ Association (IRPA) support, the process runs in parallel with Regulation 18 and provides a clear, consistent framework for addressing public criticism of match officials, particularly comments that may undermine the integrity of individuals or the sport, or fuel online abuse.

Reads the statement from World Rugby:

“In line with the process, the panel applied the Match Official Abuse decision making matrix. This is an objective test and assesses the comments against a defined list of characteristics. The outcome of that assessment determines the appropriate outcome, which ranges from no further action up to an automatic suspension.

“Having considered the comments which related to the match TMO, the standing Match Official Abuse committee, chaired by senior officer Adam Casselden SC (Australia), determined that the threshold for serious misconduct had been met. The panel determined that the comments suggest that match officials acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match, and when the conduct is considered as a whole, a reasonable person would conclude that the conduct constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials.”

“In respect to the sanction, the panel determined that the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity. Therefore, the panel reviewed a number of elements of the commentary including the timing and reach of the statements, combined with the allegations of bias or bad faith, and found that the comments attracted a six-match automatic suspension.”

“The suspension applies with immediate effect, applies to international matches, and includes any match-day involvement including coaching, direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days; entering the stadium, coaches’ box, playing enclosure, technical area, approaching and/or communicating with match officials on match day; engaging in any ‘feedback’ process with match officials; and engaging in media duties during the suspension.

“Respect is fundamental to rugby, and match officials are central to the sport. Protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously. Coaches, players, unions and everyone in the game must uphold these standards.

“Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse. Erasmus is entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing.”

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SA Rugby spokesperson said that the organisation respected the process but had requested an opportunity for its coach to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.

SA Rugby added that they trusted that such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge, and would not make any further comment until the hearing could be completed.

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