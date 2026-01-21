SA Squash gets massive boost with new sponsor, national tourney

- Advertisement -

The introduction of a comprehensive national tournament series on Tuesday will significantly boost professional squash in South Africa in 2026.

The national tournament is designed to create meaningful opportunities for players to earn PSA [professional sports authenticator] world ranking points on home soil, which will be key to building up to the 2027 Paris Olympics and ultimately reaching a new level of competitiveness internationally.

The proposed series, sponsored by Assore, will feature 11 PSA Open tournaments staged throughout the year, with dates to be finalised in consultation with Squash SA to ensure alignment with the national calendar.

In addition, there is provision for six junior events, allowing U17 and U19 players to begin accumulating PSA points early in their careers and gain valuable exposure by integrating into senior squash in South Africa.

Squash SA president Blaar Coetzee said he is delighted with the opportunities offered by this initiative.

“The Assore PSA Series is a bold step in our journey to get South Africa to a standard of international competitiveness where we can challenge for higher honours on the world and Olympic stage,” Coetzee said.

“It is an integral part of Squash SA’s strategy to develop our players through rigorous local and international competition.

“To be able to do this on home soil unlocks the opportunity for many of our players who would not otherwise have been able to experience it.”

Three major events identified

The U23 category is also set to benefit, with three major events identified—the SA Nationals, SA Open, and Africa Open.

The first two will be registered, and an application for the Africa Open has been submitted.

The two PSA Satellite tournaments, which have been registered so far, will be held on February 12 to 15 and February 19 to 22, with a further two taking place before the end of March.

Former national star and tournament series director Craig van der Wath, a driving force behind the events, said it was provisionally titled the Assore Squash Series.

“The primary objective of the series is to establish a clear and accessible pathway for South African players to enter the PSA World Rankings,” Van der Wath said.

“This pathway is expected to have far-reaching benefits, particularly for students seeking university bursaries and academic opportunities, where international rankings play an increasingly important role.

“A second key objective is to provide high-quality competitive opportunities at home for both senior and junior national players.

“By reducing the need for costly overseas travel in the early stages of their careers, players can develop their skills, confidence, and rankings locally before competing internationally.”

Van der Wath will be responsible for all aspects of the series, including planning, operations, and delivery.

High officiating standards

Refereeing across the series will be led by Olance Mkhize, Squash SA’s referee representative, ensuring consistency and high officiating standards throughout.

“The year will begin with Satellite Tournaments, aimed at enabling emerging players to earn their first PSA ranking points,” Van der Wath explained.

“As South African players improve their rankings, tournament prize money and status will increase, moving through $3 000 [R49 200] tour events and gradually advancing to $6 000, $9 000, and higher-value challenger tournaments.”

“The junior and U23 categories will also enjoy a strong incentive structure.

For every 10 PSA ranking points earned at a standard tournament, players can earn 20 points at the SA Open and 50 points at a Continental Open, such as the Africa Open.

“This tiered points system is expected to accelerate player development significantly and elevate the overall standard of competition.”

