SA20 week two to continue with cracking fixtures lined up

The SA20 is now in full swing and slowly but surely catching momentum, as the second week of season four has been nothing short of exhilarating action across the country.

The SA20 is also not disappointing in the exciting fan experience, as the cricket lovers continue to fill up the stadiums and bring a lively vibe off the pitch.

The competition is famous for big hitting, with fans pulling off some mind-blowing one-handed catches and drafting some of the best local and international stars.

The first game on Wednesday started in the afternoon, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape hosting the Paarl Royals at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The first ball was bowled at 1pm.

The second and final game of the day will be between defending champions MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town at 5.30pm.

Statement wins

So far, there have been some statement wins from the Durban Super Giants, when they beat MI Cape Town in what was a high-scoring match. The Joburg Super Kings stunned the Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park.

Another statement win was from the Sunrisers when they dismantled the Royals in their backyard by 137 runs. The Paarl Royals will now have another to avenge themselves, climb the table, and move from the bottom.

The likes of Kyle Verreynne, Nqaba Peter, and captain David Miller, among others, will be expected to step up and earn that much-needed first win of the season.

They will, though, be up against big-name players such as England star Jonny Bairstow and the Proteas trio Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, and skipper Tristan Stubbs.

In the other match out in the Mother City, the reigning champions will also seek to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd.