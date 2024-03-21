Springboks’ Rugby World Cup glory relived in ‘Chasing the Sun 2’

The official countdown to the screening of the much-anticipated Chasing the Sun 2 documentary series has begun.

South Africans will get an opportunity to relive the 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph by the Springboks on Sunday night.

The five-part documentary series is set to premier on SuperSport and M-Net at 8pm.

Unpacking the Springboks’ quest for their record fourth World Cup winning glory after beating New Zealand 12-11 in the final, the documentary promises to be an unforgettable experience of what was an awe-inspiring journey for millions of rugby fans.

Reliving monumental moment

One of the Boks’ players who was part of the historic run in France, Jessie Kriel, expressed his excitement about the documentary, saying it will help him relive the monumental moment.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, this is going to be my first time and I am very excited about it,” Kriel told the media during the exclusive episode one pre-screening at MultiChoice City on Wednesday.

“I suppose [the excitement] is seeing all those events happen again. When you are at the moment at the World Cup, you kind of blank things out because of focusing on the next game, training session, and the next task at hand.

“So, I am very excited that I’ll get to see a few moments and relive the memories that I must have forgotten.”

Some of the Boks’ stars that were in attendance at the screening were speedy winger Grant Williams, star centre Lukhanyo AM, and veteran hooker Deon Fourie.

National pride and inspiration

Rendani Ramovha, the CEO of SuperSport, said: “The Springboks are not just a team; they are a source of national pride and inspiration.

“Their journey and achievements reflect the strong spirit that exists within us, a spirit of unity, togetherness, and overcoming great odds.

“Through Chasing the Sun 2, we hope to relive those stirring moments and come together as we did during the tournament in France.”

The expansive project, which details the Boks’ journey, was filmed across multiple countries including New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, the UK, Ireland, France, and extensively throughout South Africa.

The documentary had over 56 shoot days, interviews with more than 30 players and coaches, insights from pundits and media figures, and combined over 60 hours of interview footage with 30-plus hours of match footage.

