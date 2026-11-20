Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why he believes his side are not favourites in the Carling Knockout Cup semifinal tie against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Pirates and Stellenbosch will meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with the game scheduled to get underway at 3.30pm.

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In what was a bizarre press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday, where shots were fired by the coaches, particularly Ouaddou and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, while Kaizer Chiefs’ Fernando Da Cruz was serene, as usual, the Pirates coach declared that his side will not be holding the favourites tag this time around for one reason.

Frustration over national team call-ups

Ouaddou expressed his frustration over some of his players being selected for the Bafana Bafana and U23 national teams, but were not given an opportunity to play.

READ: Ouaddou questions Pitso and Mdaka ahead of Knockout Cup semi-final

Notable Pirates players who did not feature for Bafana include Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema, while youngsters Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe also saw limited action with the U23s.

“I don’t think we are favourites for that game. I’ve been working without nearly nine or 10 players during the Fifa break,” Ouaddou said.

“It must be regular players, and when I see half of these nine or 10 players went to different national teams, and they don’t have game time, sometimes it’s very difficult for the coach because you are not working properly.

“But maybe I can surprise you. We definitely will have a task, a very strong task in that game. Of course, we are defending our title, and we want to go to the final. And of course, we want to win. If we go to the final, we want to win it. But before reaching that final, it will not be easy.”

Pirates focused on defending their crown

The lanky Bucs mentor also briefly zoomed in on the Stellies team, which consists of two notable players that he coached, Thabiso Lebitso and Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

“If you speak about Kwayiba, he’s a very good player. He has height, speed, can score goals, and is mobile. I think he really has a profile that suits modern football,” said Ouaddou.

“And you’re right, usually when you play against your ex-club, where you must be careful is the motivation because, of course, you want to prove that maybe he deserved more when he was with us.

“I have seen that he has been doing very well. He’s able to score, and he brings a lot to his club. He’s part of the strength of that team, and he’s somebody that we must really look closely at and look after because he’s really dangerous,” Ouaddou added.