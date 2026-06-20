Bafana Bafana return to their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico

Bafana Bafana returned to their 2026 Fifa World Cup base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, on Friday and immediately hit the training fields at Universidad del Futbol.

The South African senior men’s national team got down to business soon after arrival following the 1-1 draw with Czechia at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, in a World Cup Group A match played on Thursday. Teboho Mokoena scored via a penalty kick after Themba Maseko’s shot at goal hit the outstretched arm of a Czechia defender inside the 18-area.

It was Bafana’s second match at the tournament, after they were drubbed 2-0 by Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. Against Czechia, Bafana showed a big improvement, and the tactical changes coach Hugo Broos worked like a charm.

According to the Safa website, Broos’ charges are now fully focused on the decisive final Group A showdown against South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe. The South Africans will spend the next few days in Pachuca and then travel to Monterrey for the final group match.

Bafana Bafana will be without Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, who are both serving suspensions. Zwane is serving a three-match suspension he was handed by the Fifa disciplinary committee following the red card he received in the tournament opening game against Mexico last week.

Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole also received a red card in the same match against Mexico but is available for selection against South Korea after serving his one-match suspension. Mokoena is suspended for the game against South Korea after picking up a second yellow card in Atlanta on Thursday.

The clash against South Korea is a do-or-die affair, and the South Africans will have to register a win if they harbor any chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the World Cup. A loss will definitely end Bafana’s 2026 campaign. -www.safa.net

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