Bafana captain emotional after massive Ballon d’Or nomination

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Ronwen Williams has broken his silence after he made history by being the first ever footballer playing in Africa to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy.

Williams has explained that he was shocked and speechless when he received the news. The Bafana Bafana captain has had a fantastic year. He also won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Goalkeeper of the Tournament. This was after leading SA to a bronze medal after finishing third in the competition.

Nominated among illustrious top-class goalkeepers

The Gqeberha-born shot-stopper was nominated among an illustrious ensemble of top-class goalkeepers such as Diogo Costa (Portugal, FC Porto). Also Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris St-Germain), Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund) and Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid). Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan), Giorgi Mamardashvili (George, Valencia), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa), Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Bilbao) and Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter Milan) too.

Said Williams: “I’m speechless, I’ve got no words to describe how I’m feeling at the moment. It’s a surreal feeling. I’m still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I’m just proud, excited, happy; not for myself, more for South Africa as a whole. And I hope this will inspire the next generation. Inspire the players that they can just believe and chase their dreams.

Achieve the unthinkable

“Just believe we as South Africans can achieve the unthinkable. I’m so proud and happy, I can’t really express how I’m feeling. It feels like my body has left me. I’ve never had a feeling like this before. Obviously, there are so many people I can thank, so many coaches and people throughout my journey. This didn’t start now, it started many years ago. And obviously I have to thank my parents too,” he explained further.

Williams received the Ballon d’Or news from his club’s media officer: “I couldn’t believe it when a media officer gave me a call. And I thought he was joking and then he said he was serious — I went numb. I didn’t have any feeling, I didn’t know how to feel. When he congratulated me and wished me well, that’s when it sunk in. But when I dropped the call, I couldn’t believe it.

Roller-coaster of a career

“I told my partner and my son — we just had a moment where tears were rolling and I got very emotional. Because it’s been a roller-coaster of a career and a roller-coaster from where I’ve come from to where I am now,” he added.

Williams is not part of the Bafana team that is in camp. The camp is ahead of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers against Uganda on Friday and South Sudan on Tuesday. Sundowns, who had a jittery start to the season, will be hoping that their number one goalkeeper is ready for action. That is when they open their league campaign against SuperSport United at Loftus Stadium on September 17.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content