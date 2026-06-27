Bafana move up Fifa rankings after amazing run at the World Cup

Bafana Bafana have moved six places and are now ranked 54 on the rankings table. In the last rankings released on 11 June, Bafana were sitting at number 60 and they have now improved significantly after the three group stage matches.
Bafana were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup, but they recovered nicely against the Czech Republic, where they were able to register a hard-earned 1-1 draw. It was looking gloomy after Czechia took the lead, but persistent play by Thapelo Maseko earned SA a penalty kick that Teboho Mokoena converted.
The draw paved the way for Bafana to qualify for the next round of the World Cup, when they then faced South Korea in the final Group A match in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Bafana beat the odds
Coached by Hugo Broos, the South Africans outdid themselves and, against all odds, defeated the Asians 1-0 with a wonder goal from Masek deep in the second half.
The slender win saw Bafana rewriting history books as they qualified for the knockout round for the first time ever. SA will now face co-hosts Canada in the Last-32 stage on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Stadium.
It is the highest ranking Bafana has achieved in the five years that Broos has been in charge since he first took over the reins in 2021. The new rankings will boost Bafana’s morale as they are likely to slip into the world’s top 50 if they defeat Canada.
- Bafana Bafana improved their FIFA ranking from 60th to 54th after the World Cup group stage matches.
- They lost their opening match 2-0 to Mexico but bounced back with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.
- A late goal from Thapelo Maseko secured a penalty, converted by Teboho Mokoena, helping Bafana qualify for the knockout stage.
- South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in the final group match, marking their first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout round.
- Coached by Hugo Broos, Bafana now face Canada in the Last-32, with a win likely pushing them into the top 50 rankings.
Bafana Bafana have moved six places and are now ranked 54 on the rankings table. In the last rankings released on 11 June, Bafana were sitting at number 60 and they have now improved significantly after the three group stage matches.
Bafana were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup, but they recovered nicely against the Czech Republic, where they were able to register a hard-earned 1-1 draw. It was looking gloomy after Czechia took the lead, but persistent play by
Coached by Hugo Broos, the
It is the highest ranking Bafana has achieved in the five years that Broos has been in charge since he first took over the reins in 2021.