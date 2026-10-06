Bafana players yet to report for Bucs camp ahead of crucial MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is still fine-tuning his MTN8 final preparations against Mamelodi Sundowns without the group who reported for national team duty with Bafana Bafana.

The players who are said to have joined camp from the Fifa international break are the SA U23 players, which include Mpho Padime, Cemran Dansin, Neo Rapoo, Simphiwe Selepe, and Bohlale Ngwato.

The Bafana contingent of Sipho Chane, Yanela Mbuthuma, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tshepan Moremi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebone Seema and Oswin Appollis are expected to return to camp on Wednesday.

Focus shifts to sold-out MTN8 showdown Ouaddou is fine-tuning his preparations for the MTN8 final this weekend in Durban, when they cross swords against fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. The sold-out affair is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

READ: Bucs and Downs look to settle old scores in MTN8 final moment of truth

Pirates held a media open day on Monday ahead of the final, and the notable absentees were the players who were all on international duty with Bafana Bafana and the U23s.

Injury returnees provide timely boost

Ouaddou also received a massive boost in players who returned from injury. Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Makhehleni Makhaula, Kabelo Dlamini, Andre de Jong and Mohau Nkota were all training and looked sharp during their drill session in front of the media.

“Look, what I can tell you is that they are in good shape; they are coming back,” Ouaddou said during a press conference at the Rand Stadium.

“We are doing everything, and the medical department and performance department are doing everything for them to be available for the next games.

READ: Lengthy FIFA break comes in handy for Orlando Pirates crammed sick bay

“For now, I cannot tell you more about these players. It’s very good news for us to see them on the field and to train with us. I cannot go [into the details] for the next game. Maybe you will see it in the next couple of games.”

Nduli edges closer to comeback

Probably the most refreshing moment of the day was witnessing Sihle Nduli back in full training, as he steadily recovers from a horrific grade-three ankle ligament tear injury.

Even though the 30-year-old midfielder was not participating in any shooting drills, his coach says he is delighted to have one of his key players back in training.

“We are happy to see Sihle Nduli back on the pitch. He is in the process of rehabilitation and soon, I think, you will be able to see him,” Ouaddou confirmed.

“But he still needs a couple of weeks with the performance department and medical department, but the good news is, step by step, he’s coming back on the field.”