Lengthy FIFA break comes in handy for Orlando Pirates’ crammed sick bay

Orlando Pirates could benefit from the long Fifa calendar break, with their key players recovering from injuries well in time and likely to get back to action in the next couple of days.

The Buccaneers’ sick bay was beginning to look like a Vietnam War casualty ward with a number of their star players missing in action with various injuries for lengthy periods. In fact, most of the players – among them Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Sihle Nduli, Andre de Jong – have not featured at all this season, but they are slowly making their way back into the team.

Returning soldier Mohau Nkota is also crawling back to action after he rejoined the Buccaneers on a loan spell from his Saudi Arabia club, Al Ettifaq.

Boost ahead of MTN8 final

With the club’s medical team continuing its efforts to prepare the injured players for the resumption of the domestic season, some of the players are also likely to be available for selection for the MTN8 cup final when Pirates play against Mamelodi Sundowns on 10 October in Durban.

READ: Mohau Nkota makes sensational return to Orlando Pirates

The Pirates medical desk has mentioned that after missing the opening stages of the 2026/27 season, Bafana internationals Makgopa and Mbatha have returned to full-team training following their recovery from their respective injuries. Both players have also featured in friendly matches as they continue working towards regaining full match fitness.

Progress for Nkota and De Jong

Both players were sidelined with knee injuries and have been receiving treatment since August. Nkota and De Jong are continuing to make progress in their respective rehabilitation programmes.

Nkota is recovering from a knee injury, while De Jong is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury, and according to the Bucs website, both players have progressed to field-based rehabilitation. Although no timeframe has been confirmed for their return, the move to on-field rehabilitation represents a positive step in their recovery.

Long-term injury update:

There has also been encouraging progress in Nduli’s recovery. The 30-year-old has completed the latest stage of his rehabilitation programme and has begun running on the field.

Senior physiotherapist Kutlwano Molefe provided the following update: “Sihle has started running on the field and is scheduled to undergo field-based rehabilitation for approximately two weeks before beginning his reintegration into full-team training.”

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