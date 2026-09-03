Mohau Nkota makes sensational return to Orlando Pirates

Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq have announced that Mohau Nkota will be returning to Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan on Thursday.

“Al Ettifaq approves Mohau Nkota joining Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan. Good luck, Notak,” the club said on its official social media post.

Nkota joined Ettifaq from Pirates in July last year, where he enjoyed a good debut season in Saudi Arabia.

However, the 20-year-old struggled with injuries, which ultimately led to him falling down the pecking order, and he has since battled to make it back into the team.

Nkota also missed out on an opportunity to be selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, as he was still injured.

Pirates have since confirmed the return of their once-upon-a-time young sensation back to the club, also on their official social media platforms.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to welcome Mohau Nkota back on a season loan. Welcome back Nkota!”

READ: I have say on player signings at Orlando Pirates – coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Nkota was one of former coach Jose Riveiro’s revelations in 2024 alongside the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Simphiwe Selepe and several other young players from the DStv Diski Challenge, who were given a chance by the Spaniard.

He then moved up the ranks and played a pivotal role during Riveiro’s successful stint at the club, which lead to him becoming a regular at Bafana under Broos and eventually attracting current suitors Al Ettifaq.

With Relebohile Mofokeng gone, in-form forward Gamphani Lungu injured and several other youngsters in the wing position, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will appreciate the addition of Nkota back, especially with the club targeting the CAF Champions League this season after finally winning the Betway Premiership.