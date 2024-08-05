Bayern’s Kane raring to go after England’s Euro 2024 heartbreak

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané will miss the start of the season following his groin operation.

However, formidable striker Harry Kane should be “ready to go” after his extended holiday following England’s Euro 2024 heartbreak, sporting director Max Eberl has said.

Kane, who looked unfit after back trouble at the Euros as England lost to Spain in the final, could even start the German Cup first-round game on August 16 at second-division club SSV Ulm. But Sané will take longer.

“Leroy will continue his rehab for some time,” Eberl told reporters as Bayern flew back from their pre-season trip to South Korea.

“He needs to get 100% fit now after this groin injury, which he carried through last season and the European Championship, and the operation afterwards. We’ll see from week to week.”

Harry Kane knows what to look out for

The priority is for the 28-year-old to “really be pain-free for the next few …years. It doesn’t depend on a few days.”

On 31-year-old Kane, the Bundesliga top scorer last term with 36 goals in his debut season, Eberl played down any fears of a long-lasting back injury.

“I don’t think the injuries were that dramatic and Harry’s disappointment at losing the European Championship final outweighed everything else,” said Eberl.

“It’s done him good to relax on holiday with his family after an extremely long season, which wasn’t easy.

“Harry is a professional who knows exactly what it’s all about. He’s been playing at this level for 12 or 13 years. He knows exactly what to look out for.

“We will give him the greatest possible backing and support so that, in the best case scenario, he scores the same number of goals as last season.” – dpa

