Benni McCarthy confident Lyle Foster can break Bafana scoring record

Current Kenya coach Benni McCarthy is adamant that the only player who has what it takes to break his Bafana Bafana all-time goal-scoring record is striker Lyle Foster.

Foster currently has 10 goals for the national team, as he continues to chase McCarthy’s record of 31 goals in 80 appearances.

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Speaking to the media after Kenya held Bafana to a frustrating 2-2 draw, McCarthy said Foster’s qualities and characteristics can carry him to score more goals for Bafana and break the long-standing record.

“Foster is top-notch, top-notch. I said a long time ago, I think, if there is a player that has got the characteristic, the quality and can take my name off the record books there, it could be Lyle,” McCarthy said.

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“Because he’s got the ability, he’s got the aura, but he needs the service; he needs the team to play for him, you know, and Iqraam Rayners as well. But then you’ve got to play to the strength of the strikers that you have.

“When you don’t play to the strength of your strikers, it becomes difficult for them to score goals. It’s not just a South African problem [scoring goals]. It’s a worldwide thing because when you look at modern-day football now, most teams play inverted wingers.

“So, you don’t get crosses anymore; put it near post for strikers to make that near post run. Back in my day, we had Delron Buckley, for example, left-footer, left winger, club tip, whoop in there. Myself, Shaun [Bartlett], Bhele [Siyabonga Nomvethe], [Sibusiso] Zuma.

McCarthy added: “We had to make sure, you know, when the ball is on the left foot, near post, one goes second post. Wherever that ball lands, one of us is going to get it. But now it’s different.

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“You make a run and then the wingers cut back onto the strong foot, then bring it back. So, it’s difficult to breed strikers when you play inverted on the wings.”

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane also had a thing or two to say about Foster, explaining the reason behind the long hug he gave him after his assist to Relebohile Mofokeng’s goal.

“He showed me that he’s not here for himself. Normally, he would not pass that ball back… So, he shows that he wants to play for the team, and he shows that he’s not selfish. And that’s the embrace. I appreciate that,” Mosimane said.

“And that’s the only message you can send. You send the message on the pitch by your behaviour. The behaviour tells everything. If he scores without passing it, it’s good also. But it’s also sweeter when we score when he passes, because normally strikers don’t pass.”